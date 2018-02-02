Dinner with an international flavour for Burnley Twinning Association

Food, fun and fund-raising were the ingredients in a magnifique Burnley Twinning Association dinner.

Burnley Twinning members and friends held a fantastic fund-raising evening at Mamma Mia’s restaurant in Padiham.

Restaurant proprietors Sylvia and Tony helped the Association raise nearly £350 during the evening.

Kay Smith, secretary of Burnley Twinning Association, said: “There were raffles and a quiz and guests included Emelie from Sweden, who is staying with her boyfriend in Burnley, and Luca from Italy, a mature student staying with one of the Burnley Twinning members to help improve his English.

“Everyone certainly showed their European credentials that night and a good time was had by all.”

At the end of April, 21 members of the Association will travel to France to visit Burnley’s twinned town, Vitry-sur-Seine, south of Paris. They will stay in the homes of the jumelage de Vitry.

Then, in September a party of ramblers from Vitry will visit Burnley to hike in the Lancashire countryside on walks led by Burnley Twinning members.

After 60 years of being twinned together both towns still have exceptionally strong links, and events to celebrate their Diamond Anniversary are planned for later in the year.