Diamond celebrations sparkle at blooming great village flower show

Visitors flocked to the 60th annual flower and handicrafts show in Cliviger at the weekend.

And although home grown produce was slightly less this year due to the recent heatwave, the crafts and baking section was packed with some fabulous entries that made choosing the winners a difficult task for the judges.

The event was opened by villager Mrs Jean Haycock and the results are as follows:

Cup winners.

Children: Cookery Cup and Crafts Award – Joshua Dew. Best Photograph Award – Flossie Hay. Cubs Cup – Oliver Whalley. Highest number of points award –Flossie Hay. Edwards Cup (age 12 to 16) most

points in show – Mitchell Heys. Family Award - Natalia and Gabriella Shorrock.

Adults: Whist Club Rose Bowl and R Taylor Award – David Smith. Laycock Trophy – Jos Aspinall. Beatrice Lowe Award – Dorothy Shalliker. Harris Rose Bowl – Heather Lord. Mount Zion Salver – Cath Briggs. F Jackson Cup – Pat Gadd. Hinton Award – Mark Walton. Kevin Robinson Award – Bob Rawlinson. Massey Challenge Trophy and Cliviger Award - Cath Briggs.

Classes (children) Decorated buns: 1 Joshua Dew, 2 Oliver Whalley. 3 Flossie Hay. Decorated biscuits – 1 Joshua Dew, 2 Flossie Hay, 3 Ruaridh Hay. Mustard and cresshead – 1 Ruaridh Hay 2 Flossie Hay.

Edible necklace – 1 Joshua Dew, 2 Flossie Hay. Fun Specs –1.Flossie Hay, 2. Ruaridh Hay. A mini pizza – 1 Flossie Hay 2 Ruaridh Hay. Own grown vegetable – 1 and 2 Flossie Hay, 3. Ruaridh Hay. Freak vegetable – 1 Ruaridh Hay, 2 Flossie Hay. Photograph ( any subject )– 1 Ruaridh Hay, 2 Flossie Hay. Holiday snap – 1 Flossie Hay, 2 Ruaridh Hay.

Flowers (adults) Sweet Peas – 1 P Preen, 2 D Heginbotham, 3 M Dew. Hydrangea – 1 P Gadd 2 J Ramsden. Hybrid Tea Rose – 1 and 3 D Smith, 2 A Porter. Hybrid Tea Roses – 1 D Smith. Vase mixed flowers – 1 A Porter, 2 P Gadd, 3 M.Dew. Vase of pinks – 1 J.Holgate. Candlestick with fresh flowers – 1 P Gadd, 2 C Smith.

Vegetables (adults) Cherry tomatoes – 1.R.Pickles, 2 J.Aspinall. Tomatoes – 1.R.Pickles 2 D. Smith, 3 J.Aspinall. White Potatoes – 1 D.Heginbotham, 2 J Aspinall. Onions – 1 J. Aspinall. Broad beans 1 M Dew. Runner beans – 1 A.Thorpe, 2 M Dew, 3 J Aspinall. Garden peas – 1 J Holgate, 2 M Dew. Courgettes – 1 M Dew, 2 and 3 J Aspinall. Cucumber – 1 2 and 3 J.Aspinall. Freak Vegetable – 1 J Aspinall. Any Other Vegetable – 1 and 2 M Dew, 3 J Aspinall. Fruit in season – 1 M Dew, 2. J.Aspinall.

Cookery (ages 12 to 16) Ginger Sponge Parkin, flapjacks and shortbread biscuits – Mitchell Heys.

Cookery (adults) – Ginger sponge parkin – 1 and 3 C Briggs, 2.G Walsh, rich fruit cake – 1 V Canty and C Briggs. 2 P Preen. 3 J Westmoreland. Shortbread Biscuits – 1 P Gadd. Victoria Sandwich – 1 R.Walton. Flapjacks – 1.2.and 3 C. Briggs. Lemon Drizzle Cake – 1 and 3 P Riley, 2 P Preen. Scones – 1 A Porter, 2 P Gadd, 3 M Walton. Sausage Rolls – 1 and 2 . Briggs. Cheese and Onion pie – 1.C.Briggs.

2 D.Briggs. Jar Marmalade – 1 A. Welch. Jar Jelly – 1 M. Beck. Jar Jam – 1 A.Thorpe, 2 and 3 M Walton. Jar Lemon Cheese – 1 and 2 G Walsh. Jar Chutney – 1.2.and 3 C Briggs. Jar Pickles – 1.2 and 3 .Briggs.

Handicrafts (adults) –Drawing and Painting – 1 and 2 H Lord, 3 G Walton. Embroidery/Tapestry - 1 P Preen, 2 A Thorpe, 3 M Holmes. Tea apron – 1.L Whitaker. Knitted tea cosy – 1 D Shalliker, 2 J Haycock, 3 P Shalliker. Hand made Christmas Card -1 and 2. P Gadd, 3 P Shalliker. Hand made Diamond Anniversary Card – 1 P Gadd, 2 G Fitzpatrick, 3 P Shalliker.

Photography (adults open classes) – Reflections of Weather – 1 B McHallam, 2 and 3. A Whitaker. Animals – 1 S.Hill, 2 R Walton, 3 B McHallam. Local Interest – 1, 2 and 3 D.Hall. Sports Action – 1 D Hall, 2 P Shalliker.

ADVANCED CLASS – Reflections of weather – 1 B Rawlinson, 2 G Walton, 3 M Walton. Animals – 1 and 2 M Walton. 3 A Porter. Local Interest – 1 B Rawlinson, 2 P Gonczarrow, 3 P McHallam. Sports Action – 1 P Gonczarrow, 2 B Rawlinson, 3 M Walton.