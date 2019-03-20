Detectives launch appeal to find two people who may have witnessed serious New Year's Day incident in Burnley

Detectives are appealing to find the two men pictured here who they believe may have been witnesses to a serious incident in Burnley in January.

The incident took place at around 9am on New Years' Day, Tuesday, January 1st in Charter Walk.

Although a blurred image, police are hoping someone may recognise this man who they believe could have witnessed a serious incident in Burnley in January.

The appeal for the two witnesses has been put out by Burnley and Padiham police who have stressed that the men are not suspects but may have important information about the incident.

Although quite grainy images, police hope that someone may recognise the duo.

If you believe this is you or you know who the men are please contact DC McAtee on 01282 472511 or 4173@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.