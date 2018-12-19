Detectives hunt for arsonists after wagons torched in Burnley

Detectives are examining CCTV footage after four heavy goods skip wagons were torched by arsonists in Burnley last night.

Four fire engines were called to the scene of the blaze at the Burnley depot of Blackburn Skips based at Oxford Mill in Oxford Road.

All four of the wagons were destroyed by the fire and five more vehicles were also vandalised in the incident which happened at 8-40pm.

Crews from Burnley, Nelson and Padiham tackled the flames using two jets and a hosereel to extinguish the fire.

No-one was injured and the investigation is being carried out by police with the help of the fire service.

The incident is being treated as arson and criminal damage.