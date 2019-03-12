Derelict Burnley school building to be given new lease of life

A landmark building in Burnley that has been branded an eyesore is set to receive a new lease of life.



The former Woodtop school building in Accrington Road is in dire need of repair and Calico Homes will be working in partnership with Burnley Council and the local community to decide how to utilise the premises in South West Burnley to provide maximum benefit to the area.

Artist's impression of how the Woodtop site could look

Earlier this year Coun. Andy Fewings told the Express the school, which was closed down in 2000, was in urgent need of attention following the collapse of its roof .

Calico Homes is keen to work closely with the council and Historic England to ensure the building can be brought back into use.

It is hoped that funding for the project will come from the strong working relationship that Calico Homes and Burnley Council enjoys with Homes England.

Wendy Malone, assistant director of growth and development at Calico Homes said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for Calico and the council to work closely with the local community to make a real difference in South West Burnley.”

Burnley Council leader Mark Townsend said: "It's great to see the council working with strategic partner Calico Homes to attract major inward investment into our borough with support from Homes England.

“This development meets the council's policy of creating flourishing, healthy and confident communities and I welcome these ambitious and exciting proposals.

"If approved, this development would be a significant step forward in the on-going regeneration of that area.

"The council is committed to encouraging the building of a wide range of high-quality housing of different types across our borough and this development would improve the housing offer, as well as giving a boost to the surrounding area."