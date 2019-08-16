Demolition work to begin this weekend on Burnley town centre footbridge

Demolition work is starting this weekend to pull down the former foot and vehicle bridges over Bankfield to the former open market in Burnley

Bankfield will be temporarily closed between its junctions with Kingsway and Curzon Street from 8pm tomorrow to 6am on Monday to allow the work to go ahead.

A diversion will be in place via Royle Road through the Pioneer car park to Bankhouse Street.

Further work and the same road closure arrangements are set to take place over the weekend Saturday, August 31st to Monday, September 2nd.

The work is being carried out as part of the regeneration of the town centre after Burnley Council was allocated almost half-a-million-pounds to knock down the footbridge and the open market.