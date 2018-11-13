Demolition work begins on former Burnley school building

A demolition team has started knocking down the old Habergham Sixth Form building paving the way for a 250-home development.



Burnley Borough Council had given the green light to build homes on the Kiddrow Lane site earlier in the year.

Workers have been on the Kiddrow Lane site for a few weeks

The application, submitted by McDermott Homes, will also see the demolition of the former Ivy Bank High School with a mixture of detached and semi-detached homes to be built across the site.

The owners of the site, Lancashire County Council, voted to sell the land to a developer two years ago.

The move came several years after councillors said that the land would not be used for housing.

Residents had voiced their concerns over the impact any housing development would have on nearby roads and the loss of green playing fields used by dog walkers and children playing.

At the time, Coun. Briggs said: “I am not against new houses being built but I would be very concerned if the number was 300.

“If we estimate that each household these days has two cars, then how the heck is that area going to accommodate 600 cars?"

Ivy Bank, which initially opened as a girls' high school before becoming a mixed comprehensive in 1981, closed in 2006 after merging with Habergham High School to form Hameldon Community College.

The sixth form, which was formerly Burnley High School for Girls, closed at the same time.

The nearby former Habergham High School was demolished three years ago to make way for Burnley High School’s new building.