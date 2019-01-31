Demolition of former Habergham Sixth Form latest chapter in ever-changing Burnley landscape

The landscape of Burnley's past is changing at a rapid pace as the final vestiges of a former school have now disappeared from our skyline.

The former Habergham Sixth Form building in Kiddrow Lane has now been completely demolished, two months after work was started on the site which will eventually house 250 new homes.

Its demolition is the latest piece of Burnley's past to disappear forever, following the demolition of several of the town's schools and pubs in recent years.

Elsewhere in Burnley, workmen have started the demolition of the former General Havelock pub next to where the former St Teresa's Church stood for almost 40 years at Gannow Top.

The pub, which closed down in 2014, is the final part of the demolition process on the site at Gannow Top that is to be the new location for a petrol station, shop and drive-thru coffee shop.

Meanwhile, work at Kiddrow Lane will also see the bulldozing of of the former Ivy Bank High School to make way for a mixture of detached and semi-detached to be built across the site.

The owners of the site, Lancashire County Council, voted to sell the land to a developer two years ago. Ivy Bank, which initially opened as a girls’ high school before becoming a mixed comprehensive in 1981, closed in 2006 after merging with Habergham High School to form Hameldon Community College.