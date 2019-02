Motorists are expected to be delayed on the M65 motorway following an earlier collision.

The incident happened between junction five at Shadsworth and junction six at Blackpool. A lane closure was in place and has since been removed after the vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "Our traffic officers are now on the scene with the collision. The lane closure has been removed."