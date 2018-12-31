Dedicated Burnley College staff evangelists for next generation to be fit and healthy

Dedicated staff at Fitness Evolution, Burnley College’s award-winning fitness centre, are leading the way in creating a new generation of fit and health-focused young people.

As concerns grow over childhood obesity and declining activity levels, the professional team, led by manager Ashley Alderson, have become fitness evangelists in the community.

Their mission is to empower young people to achieve their fitness goals and power their way to a

healthier lifestyle through targeted activity.

Figures released by Public Health England state that, last year, 4.48% of children leaving primary

school in Burnley were classed as severely obese.

Ashley, a former professional footballer and master personal trainer, said: “We’re passionate about supporting young people as they work towards their fitness goals and strive to be their very best.

"We’re setting the pace when it comes to helping to improve the health and fitness of children and young people across the area and encouraging them to aim for the top in their chosen sports.

“Our aim is to encourage healthy habits, ensuring that sport and fitness is fun and targeted at all abilities.

"Plus, we’re rolling out vital training to teaching staff across local schools to ensure they can continue the great work once our Fitness Evolution training sessions are completed.”

2018 has seen Fitness Evolution work with children and young people in the following ways including:

*Elite Athlete programme – A top training programme for those Burnley College Sixth Form

centre students.

* Training the next generation of sport and fitness professionals, working alongside Burnley College Sixth Form Centre to provide a range of Further Education opportunities for school-leavers keen to start a career in the sports coaching or fitness industries.

* Academy of Sport – Offering Burnley College Sixth Form Centre students the chance to take part in football, rugby, boxing, basketball and netball training and competitions with training from some of the region’s to coaches, including former professional footballers Andy Payton and Gerry Harrison.

* Pre-Academies – Providing sports training during holiday periods for secondary school students keen to improve their skills and fitness levels, using the high-tech equipment and facilities at Fitness Evolution with top trainers.

* Stronger Together Project – Working with more than 555 young females who did not take part in any fitness activity to seeing them take part in 30 minutes of vigorous activity at least once a week, transforming their lives.

* Fitness Evolution in Schools - Delivering fitness activities to pupils in local primary schools to help develop habits that will last a lifetime and empowering them to make healthy choices.

* Free Fitness Education - Delivering free level one fitness courses to key influential community ambassadors and teachers to help develop their knowledge to pass on to the next generation of pupils.

* Activity Days – Leading focused activity days at schools across the area, incorporating inclusive, fun fitness activities that enhance the school curriculum.

* Eight-Week Challenge – Encouraging students to take part in Fitness Evolution’s popular eight-week challenges to rapidly boost fitness and encourage weight loss, acting as a springboard to future activity.

* Fitness Classes - Offering 66 fitness classes per week open to students, to suit all tastes and abilities, from Hit-Step to Glow for it.

* Boxing Satellite Club – Providing free boxing sessions to children and young people aged 12 to 19 interested in taking up the sport, using the great facilities at Fitness Evolution to provide a relaxed atmosphere to exercise and spar.

* Climbing club – A club set up for children to take part in developing physical and mental strength in a safe and fun environment.

Are you thinking of a career in sport or fitness? Discover more about our sport and fitness programmes on 01282 733333 or email s.services@burnley.ac.uk.