Decision to be made on future of Burnley care home

County councillors will meet next week to decide on the future of a Burnley care home for older people.

In April 2018, a 12-week consultation was launched to give current residents, their families, staff and other interested parties the opportunity to have their say about the possible closure of Lower Ridge Home for Older People, which is owned and run by Lancashire County Council.

Lower Ridge was opened in 1967 and members of the Cabinet will be told it is in a poor structural condition, which is getting worse over time.

It has the capacity to accommodate 35 residents, but in recent years occupancy has typically been between 60% to 70%. Currently there are 15 older people living there.

County councillors will now consider the findings of the consultation alongside an analysis of different options for the care home, including refurbishment and rebuilding, before making a decision on the home's future.

However it is being recommended by officers that the care home should be closed.

Chris Bagshaw, head of the older peoples care service, said: "I would like to thank everyone who has taken part in this consultation.

"The responses demonstrate how well thought of Lower Ridge is, especially its staff and manager, which is something reflected in its 'Good' Care Quality Commission rating.

"However, it is also important that all factors, including the relatively low numbers of older people choosing to go into Lower Ridge, the condition of the building itself and the spare capacity at other local care homes, are considered by members of the Cabinet before a final decision is made."