Death of well known former travel agent and magician

A well known former travel agent and magician has died at the age of 78.

Paul Willers took over Central Travel in Burnley in 1966 and ran the business he loved for 30 years.

It was based in Croft Street and later moved to Parker Lane and during three decades Paul got the opportunity to travel all over the globe, including several parts of America and the Far East.

Born in Cliviger, Paul was a pupil at the former Todmorden Road Primary School in Burnley and Nelson's Edge End High.

After completing two years of National Service he went to work for his father's company, Central Motors at Whitegate, Padiham. He worked for two years as a coach driver before he decided to become a travel agent.

Interested in magic since the age of 12, Paul developed a stage act as a magician and he also had a Punch and Judy show.

Wendy, his wife of 58 years, acted as his assistant after the couple met while they both involved in staging a show for patients at Burnley General Hospital.

She said: "Paul loved stage magic and he had some quite daring tricks including one where would throw a pack of cards into the air and catch one on the edge of a sword."

Paul was also involved with the Chamber of Commerce, the Burnley Pendleside Rotary Club and the Round Table.

He was also a member of Skal International, the organisation for travel professionals.

Paul leaves two daughters, Jennifer and Karen, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Funeral details will be announced shortly.