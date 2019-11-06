Death of popular club steward who raised £50,000 for good causes

A man, who raised an incredible £50,000 for many good causes while he was steward at a popular Burnley club, has died.

Edward Fletcher, who was known as Eddie, spent 12 years as steward at Rosegrove Unity Social Club. where he was a popular 'mine host' at the helm with his wife Renee.

During his time there Eddie, who was 79, held many charity nights raising thousands of pounds for numerous causes.

Paying tribute to her father, Eddie's daughter, Denise O'Brien, said: "Dad was always holding fund raising events for lots of different charities that people asked him to support.

"He also used to hold regular quiz nights, compiling the questions himself and acting as quiz master.

"He enjoyed a good chat and he loved being around people."

Although he had retired 14 years ago Eddie still popped into the Rossendale Road club occasionally to see everyone.

Born in the Accrington Road area Eddie attended St Mary's RC Primary School in Burnley and went on to become a bricklayer before he and Renee decided to enter the licensed trade.

They were at the helm of the former Yatefield Social Club in Burnley and ran pubs in Manchester and Hertfordshire before coming to Rosegrove Unity.

Eddie was also a keen sports fan, particularly football and cricket, and he followed the fortunes of the Clarets.

Denise said: "My dad would go into town nearly every day to do a bit of shopping and he loved chatting to people on the market and in all the shops."

Along with his wife Renee Eddie leaves a sister, three children, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

His funeral will be held next Tuesday (November 12th) at Burnley Crematorium at 1-30pm. Anyone who knew Eddie is welcome to pay their last respects to him.