Death of popular and respected teacher who was one of longest serving at Burnley school

A popular and widely respected teacher, who spent her entire career at the same Burnley school, has died at the age of 72.

Mrs Joyce Hall spent 34 years at the former St Hilda's RC High School where she taught Domestic Science, needlework, textiles and computers.

Joyce was one of the longest serving teachers at St Hilda’s and is fondly remembered by staff and students alike who frequently accosted her in and around Burnley to ask if she remembered teaching them and quite often their daughters and granddaughters.

Frank, Joyce's husband of 42 years, described her as "a lady who was kind, thoughtful, non-judgemental, caring, happy, astute, stoic, a teacher, a gardener and a giver of sound advice, a good friend, a 'big' sister and a devoted wife."

Born in Blackburn Joyce lived in Burnley, Clitheroe and Colne throughout her life.

She attended Primet Junior and Colne Grammar schools, where she passed ‘A’ level domestic science in one year, quite an achievement.

For several years Joyce, along with her three sisters, Kathleen, Pamela and Christine, attended Bethel Methodist Church Colne, where she was the only one who had the honour of being appointed as Rose Queen. She also loved taking part in pantomimes, playing the key role of principal girl a number of times.

It was here that Joyce met Frank, and, after a long courtship, the couple tied the knot in 1977 at Worsthorne Church.

Joyce attended the F L Calder College Liverpool Training School for Cookery which is now part of the city's John Moore's University.

After qualifying, she went to work at St Hilda's and became a well loved Head of Year, which ran alongside her teaching role. She gave freely of her time to help with school functions, shows and activities and even after her retirement Joyce returned to school for supply work.

With a great knowledge of many things, Joyce had several varied interests and she was a member of the Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa in Clayton-le-Moors where she enjoyed swimming and aqua aerobic classes. Joyce also made many good friends there.

A blood donor for many years, Joyce had attained her 50th badge. She supported several local and national charities and also helped Frank with his Round Table events and activities.

Joyce's funeral will take place on Friday (June 14th) at at 10-45am at St John's Church in Worsthorne.

Donations are being accepted in her memory to Marie Curie and the Stroke Association c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128, Rossendale Road, Burnley.