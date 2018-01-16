Death of former nurse and great great grandmother

A woman, who was known as a "Nurse Nicky" to the hundreds of patients she cared for during her career, has died at the age of 92.

Dorothy Nicholson earned the affectionate nickname while working as a nurse at the now closed Hartley Hospital in Colne.

Dorothy prepares to appear in a show with Colne Operatic Society

A former weaver, Dorothy trained to be a nurse at Burnley General Hospital in the early 1960s. She spent almost 30 years working at the Hartley Hospital until she retired at the age of 60.

Devoted to the job, she was popular and well liked and for years after her retirement former patients and also relatives of people she had nursed would approach her wherever she went to thank her for the care and compassion she had shown them.

Dorothy met her late husband, Norman "Wacker" Nicholson, who died 25 years ago, in Colne. As newly weds they settled on Sutherland Street, Colne, where Dorothy's children were born and she lived for 70 years.

A former member of Colne Operatic Society, Dorothy loved to sing and she appeared in several productions, including one with her granddaughter Debra Winton who described Dorothy as her "best mate."

Dorothy was also known for impromptu performances of the song, Sisters, with her own sisters, Molly and Sheila, at family gatherings.

Dorothy was devoted to her family including her daughters, Norma and Eileen, six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Norma died five years ago after suffering from illness for many years.

Eileen said: "All those generations of children spent time with my mum, playing with the same toys and they all knew exactly where the sweet cupboard was in her home.

"Family was everything to her, getting together, trips out, Sunday lunches, parties and gatherings, especially those that included a good buffet.

"She was such a loving and caring lady, she has had a positive impact on our lives and the lives of so many others."

A keen dancer, you couldn't keep her off the dancefloor, even in her later years. Dorothy danced the cowboy shuffle, her final dance with her son-in-law, Wayne Doolin, just two months ago at the British Legion.

Also affectionately known as "Grandma Nicky, " Dorothy described herself as a "dreamer," but will be remembered by her grandchildren as a strong, independent and self-willed woman.

A churchgoer all her life, Dorothy spent the last month of her life as a regular attender at the Bethel Chapel in Colne.

Dorothy was cared for by her granddaughters, Debra Winton and Claire Allen and her son-in-law Alan Winton.

Family friends John Kendall, Marion Harrison, and Ellen Hunt also helped Dorothy to stay independent in her own home.

Dorothy's fiuneral will be held on Monday, January 22nd, at Bethel Chapel at 11-30am followed by a gathering at the Crown Hotel.

Donations can be made to the charity MIND through Denis Hartley and Son funeral directors, 35, Back Brown Street, Colne.