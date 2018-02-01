Death of delivery driver Harry who always had a smile on his face

A man who will be remembered by many as the delivery driver who brought their regular bottles of "pop" has died at the age of 74.

Harry Hargreaves was known as "Harry Pop" as he worked for the former Cowburn's Soft Drinks company in Burnley many years ago.

He was a familiar sight around Burnley, Padiham and across Lancashire delivering soft drinks and fizzy pop in traditional glass bottles to shops and pubs.

Good natured and friendly, Harry had a great sense of humour and he loved to make people laugh.

He later worked for a brickmaking company in Burnley which was part of the famous Accrington NORI Brick Company.

From there Harry went to work for the former Lucas Aerospace in Burnley as a driver but he later set up his own business, Hargreaves Transport.

Harry's wife Betty, who lives in Worsthorne, said: "He loved working because he enjoyed meeting people and making them laugh.

"We have so many photographs of Harry and he is smiling on all of them."

Harry only retired four years ago and his hobbies included music, especially rock 'n roll, and he loved meeting up with his friends at Burnley Miners Club at their self styled "Monday Club."

An avid collector, Harry also had a huge collection of model cars.

Harry also leaves his daughter Tracy.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, February 8th, at noon at Burnley Crematorium.

There is a request for family flowers only but donations can be made to Cancer Research or the North West Air Ambulance c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128, Rossendale Road, Burnley.