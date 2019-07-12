Day devoted to languages gives Pendle students insight into a new world

Students from a Pendle high school spent a day learning about different languages and how being multi-lingual could open doors for them in the future.

Over 30 year eight students from Pendle Vale College spent a full day participating in language related activities at the Worldwise Language Centre hosted by the University of Central Lancashire, Preston.

During the day, the students from the college took part in four sessions designed to encourage greater awareness of Modern Foreign Languages and to promote cultural awareness.

The sessions, led by students studying languages at UCLAN, included completing a quiz about languages around the world, acting as an interpreter and learning a new language of their choice using specialist computer software including Polish, Korean and Arabic.

At the end of the day students learnt how to write in traditional Chinese calligraphy and they also gained an insight into visiting a large local university.

Mrs Bullock, who is Curriculum Leader of Modern Foreign Languages, said: “Learning a language opens doors and is more important than ever in the current global market.

"Here at Pendle Vale we are incredibly proud of our continued success in languages. Last year 100% of the GCSE French students achieved Grade 4 or above with 35% achieving grade 7+, considerably higher than the national average."

Nationally, since 2013 there has been a significant decline in the number of students taking GCSE language courses. The Government, through the English Baccalaureate is aiming to address this by ensuring 75% of pupils study a language at GCSE by 2022.

Mrs Bullock added: “Those students who attended this visit found the day really enjoyable and the practical tasks showed a different approach to how languages can be used in future life."