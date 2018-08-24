Daughter says family now want answers after death of Burnley couple on holiday in Egypt

The daughter of a Burnley couple, who died on holiday in Egypt ,has thanked people for their messages of love and support.

And Kelly Ormerod has said the family now want answers about what has happened and a cause of death for her parents, John and Susan Cooper.

Kelly and her three children had been on holiday with her mum and dad when they died.

The family had been staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada, Egypt.

Travel agent Thomas Cook is moving hundreds of customers out of the hotel after receiving further reports of raised illness among guests.

Kelly and her children are still in Egypt and are unable to leave at present, she says her priority is getting her children home.

In a statement this morning Kelly said: "As a family we are devastated.

"Mum and Dad meant the world to me and the children and we are in utter shock over what has happened and what is happening.

"Mum and Dad were fit and healthy, they had no known health problems."

Kelly also added that she wanted to clear up speculation about the couple's cause of death in the national press.

She added: "What I want is to clear up some of what is being reported. We have no cause of death, a post mortem is underway.

"Dad never went to hospital, he died in the hotel room in front of me. I went to hospital in the ambulance with mum where she passed away.

"Thomas Cook have been amazing, we have support from the company and I can't praise them enough for what they've done.

"My focus is on getting my children home. All we want is answers about what has happened and a cause of death.

"I'd also like to thank people at home for their messages of love and support during this horrendous ordeal."