Daughter pays tribute to caring Hapton woman and MBE winner who "always had a smile on her face"

A caring Hapton woman who was awarded an MBE for her community work has died following a battle with illness that lasted for more than two years.

Agnes Hargreaves, known affectionately by villagers as Nessie, died last Thursday at the age of 93 at the Palace House Care Home, Padiham Road, Burnley.

Her daughter Andrea said: "She was a very proud and dignified lady who was full of life and had time for everyone. She always had a smile on her face. She achieved so much and we are all very proud of her.

"Her doctors at Kiddrow Lane have been amazing and she built a lovely bond with many of the nurses and carers in the home."

The community stalwart made the New Year Honour's List on December 31st, 1983, and was given an MBE for services to the Hapton community. She collected the award from the Queen at Buckingham Palace in February, 1984.

Founding the Hapton Ladies Welfare Committee in the 1970's, which supported elderly villagers, Agnes helped to organise fund-raising events like fetes, jumble sales, and coffee mornings.

Andrea added: "Mum worked hard and did a marvellous job. She had help from my dad and always said the MBE was as much his award as it was her's.

"She also spent 35 years on the Hapton Parish Council and dedicated her life to serving the village right up to her late 80's, as people would ring her for her knowledge and history on any village matter."

Agnes was originally from Ayrshire in Scotland where she met her husband Tom who was recovering there from a war injury. They married in 1945 and moved to Hapton in 1946 where Tom worked as a farmer.

She had three daughters, Marlene, Lynda and Andrea, as well as four grandsons, two great-granddaughters and one step great-grandson.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 16th, at 1-45pm at St Margaret's Church, Hapton, and short service of interment at Burnley Crematorium will follow at 3pm.