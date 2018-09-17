Daughter of tragic Burnley holiday couple slams Egyptian authorities as 'little short of disgraceful'

The daughter of tragic Burnley couple John and Susan Cooper, who died on holiday in Egypt, has slammed the conduct of Egyptian authorities as 'little short of disgraceful' and praised the media for their help.

Kelly Ormerod was speaking through Burnley law firm Smith Jones, who she has instructed to advise her following the sudden deaths of her parents on Tuesday, August 21st, at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic Hotel in Hurghada, Egypt.

The firm also revealed that the Egyptian investigation is likely to be the subject of a formal complaint and further action in due course. Kelly and her family have considerable concerns regarding the Egyptian claims that the cause of the deaths was E. coli.

A statement from Smith Jones said: "Kelly and her family are exceptionally grateful to all sections of the media for the interest that they have shown in the tragic loss of John and Susan and the way in which matters have been reported.

"She is particularly grateful for the assistance of the media in helping to ensure that the issues remained firmly in the public eye, and has no doubt that this has played at least some part in ensuring that the Egyptian authorities understood that they would be held to account for any shortfalls in their investigations, which thus far have left much to be desired."

The bodies of John and Susan Cooper were recently repatriated to the UK and post-mortem and toxicology tests will now be undertaken as a matter of urgency, to try and determine the true cause of death.

The statement added: "At this stage it is too early to speculate on the outcome of those investigations although it is fair to say that Kelly and her family have considerable concerns regarding the accuracy of recent reports emanating from the Egyptian authorities concerning the causes of death."