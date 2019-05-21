Dancers who perform routines specific to Burnley in step after cash windfall from Pendle store

A dance troop, that performs routines that are specific to Burnley, Padiham and Nelson, has received a cash windfall.

Malkin Morris, which was only formed two years ago, is the latest beneficiary of the Asda Foundation, the company charity that helps and supports local projects and groups throughout the UK.

A cheque for £200 was presented to the Roughlee based group at the Asda store in Colne.

Community liaison champion Diane Springthorpe handed the money over which will go towards funding activities in local schools.

Asda has also pledged support for the side as it prepares for its first day of dance this summer when it will be joined by several other sides for a scenic morris tour of Pendle villages.

Malkin squire Gin Crewe said: "This is a wonderful bonus from Asda and will really help towards funding some of the activities we want to do in schools.

"We specialise in North West Morris and particularly in dances from East Lancashire and it’s important to involve young people to ensure the tradition continues and is not lost for future generations.

“We have been researching morris in this area and now perform dances that are quite specific to towns like Burnley, Padiham and Nelson and that haven’t been seen since before the Second World War.”