Dance fever set to hit Burnley nightspot as founder of scheme to beat loneliness hosts over 55s disco

The founder of an inspirational scheme to help combat loneliness is launching a third arm to her project that is proving to be a runaway success.

An afternoon disco, especially for the over 55s, will be held in November at Burnley's Remedy Gin Bar and nightspot.

Guests who attend the Boogie Wonderland event at Remedy in Burnley will be greeted by host Tracey Smith to make them feel at ease.

And the Boogie Wonderland event will be hosted by Tracey Smith, the founder of the Natter Shack, a project to banish the stigma of loneliness and bring people together.

Fifteen venues across Burnley and Pendle are now signed up to the scheme where people of all ages can meet for lunch or coffee and a chat.

Tracey recently held a Sunday afternoon tea dance which attracted dancers from across the North West.

The event, at the Kestrel Suite in Burnley, proved to be so popular people asked Tracey to hold it every month and the next one takes place on Sunday, October 6th from 1pm to 4pm at the same venue.

And it was through chatting with people that Tracey discovered some real disco divas among the older generation.

She said: "When you talk to some of our older generation they're not wanting to sit still and do the conventional classes like knitting, sewing and crafts.

"They said they wanted a good boogie!

"I just needed to find the right venue and a time of day that would be suitable for people over certain age."

Tracey will host the event with Remedy owner Madge Nawaz on Saturday, November 9th, and DJ Gaz Ali will be spinning the discs fro 2pm. The trio are providing their services free of charge and entrance to the disco is free but donations are welcome to go towards future events.

The event is aimed at 55 and overs only but any carers or chaperones are also welcome.

For anyone who may be apprehensive about attending Tracey will be outside the venue in Ormerod Street in the town centre, next door to Smackwater Jack's, to greet people and put them at ease.

For more information about the scheme contact Tracey via The Natter Shack Facebook page or at nattershack@yahoo.com or 07868734257.