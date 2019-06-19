Dad who was almost twice drink drive limit in early hours of morning chased by police Burnley court told

A dad, almost twice the drink-drive limit in the early hours, ran off after being chased by police, a court heard.

Antony Aston had had a couple of pints and 'swished some whisky round in his mouth because he had an abscess,' after parking up at a local pub.

He walked past the vehicle on the way home but went back to it when he realised he had left his house keys in it and was locked out. He then drove the short distance home.

Burnley magistrates were told the 48-year-old had lost his £600-a-week job in bespoke joinery at country houses because of the incident, but was hoping to get new employment.

Miss Catherine Allan, prosecuting, told the hearing police in a marked vehicle in the Foulridge area saw a Vauxhall Astra make off at speed when the driver spotted them.

They began to chase it and turned on their blue lights to request the vehicle to stop. The vehicle eventually stopped on Warehouse Lane, Foulridge. Aston got out of the driver's seat and began to run off.

He was pursued, caught and detained a short time later.

The hearing was told the defendant was arrested and taken to the police station, where he blew 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Philip Turner, defending, said Aston had gone to the local pub, had two pints and and the slug of whisky to ease the pain of the abscess.

He left his car, walked to a friend's house for some medication and then walked past his vehicle and all the way home before realising he was locked out.

The solicitor continue :"He wrongly thought the alcohol would have dissipated from his bloodstream.

"He thought there was no traffic on the road. He was wrong. There was one police car. "

Mr Turner said the defendant decided to go round to the back door, hoping the officers wouldn't follow him. The solicitor said:" Eventually, he just stood where he was and let the police catch up a bit. He co-operated at the police station."

Mr Turner added Aston had lost his job because he needed to be able to drive. He had applied to work in a local factory and was 99 per cent sure he would get the £350-a-week job.

Aston, of Warehouse Lane, Foulridge, admitted driving with excess alcohol on May 30th. He was banned for 17 months and was fined £350, with £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.