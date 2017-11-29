D Day for troubled Burnley school

D Day is looming for a troubled Burnley school that has been plagued by problems since it first opened a decade ago.

The future of Hameldon Community College will be considered by Lancashire County Council's Cabinet when it meets next Thursday.

And they will be asked to make a decision on whether proposal to publish a statutory notice to close the school with effect from 31 August 2018. As part of the process, interested parties would then have a further four weeks to make written representations.

County Coun. Susie Charles, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Schools, said: "I'd like to reassure everyone that all views we received during the consultation will be considered very carefully, before any further action is taken.

"We asked people to share their views with us to help us to make a decision about the future of the school. If councillors agree with the proposal, it means that we are moving to the next stage of the process, not that we are closing the school yet.

"Our paramount concern is always to provide the best education we can for all young people."

A consultation period and discussion with the local community ran earlier this year.

The school opened in September, 2006 under the Building Schools for the Future programme when the former Ivy Bank and Habergham High schools were merged.

The school has enjoyed mixed fortunes, and in 2007 was placed into special measures by Ofsted.

Marked improvements were noted in 2009 when the school was taken out of special measures but in 2013 it was identified as having serious weaknesses by Ofsted.

Since then, dwindling student numbers have seen the school with now just 331 students in its £22m new building in Coal Clough Lane.