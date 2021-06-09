Cyclist suffers serious head injuries after colliding with wall in Nelson

Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers were called to Southfield Street at 8pm yesterday following reports an 18-year-old male cyclist had collided with a stone wall at speed and suffered significant head injuries.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

No other vehicles were involved.

Sgt Mick Belfield, of East Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has left a young man with extremely serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his loved ones at this time.

“We are now working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage which could assist our enquiries to get in contact with the police.”