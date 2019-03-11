Curry night to help Burnley homeless charity

Homelessness charity Emmaus Burnley is appealing for curry-lovers to attend their upcoming charity fund-raiser at Usha Restaurant.

Emmaus Burnley’s Charity Curry Evening will take place on Monday April 29th at the award-winning Usha Restaurant on Rossendale Road in Burnley.

Attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of Indian dishes while learning more about the work of Emmaus Burnley.

Emmaus Burnley supports formerly homeless people by providing them with a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it. The charity operates two social enterprises in Burnley and Accrington with all the money raised used to support the community of people who live and work at Emmaus Burnley.

Peter Pike, supporter at Emmaus Burnley and organiser of the event, said: “After the success of our past fundraisers we are looking forward to another great night at Usha Restaurant.

"We’re appealing to our local supporters, businesses, partner organisations and anyone who enjoys a good curry, to join us for a delicious meal in support of Emmaus Burnley.”

Tickets are priced at £16 and 50% will go directly to Emmaus Burnley. Vegetarian and ‘English’ options are available and group bookings are welcome. To book tickets call Peter Pike on 07976 891801 or email info@emmausburnley.org.uk.

To find out more or support Emmaus Burnley head to www.emmaus.org.uk/burnley. If you would like to get involved or donate an item, please call 01282 430 860 or visit the Emmaus Burnley Superstore at Ivy Street, Burnley.