Curry night on the cards to help Burnley based homeless charity

A curry night will be held in Burnley next month to raise funds for a charity for the homeless.

The evening will be held at the Usha restaurant in Rossendale Road on Monday, April 29th, to help the charity Emmaus.

The charity opened in Burnley in January 2011, becoming the UK's twentieth Emmaus community, twenty years after the first.

It now caters for up to 24 companions, the name given to the formerly homeless residents, who also volunteer their time to contribute to the running of the community including working at the second hand superstore in Ivy Street which they run exclusively.

The Usha is a regular supporter of Emmaus and from the £16 ticket price for the meal 50% will go directly to the charity.

Tickets for the charity night are available by ringing Peter on 07976891801.

For more information about Emmaus ring 01282 430860 or go to www.emmaus.org.uk/burnley.