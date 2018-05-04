Curry lovers raise £1,500 for Burnley's homeless

A charity curry night at the award-winning Usha Restaurant has raised £1,500 for a local homelessness charity.

More than 120 supporters attended the evening and enjoyed a variety of Indian dishes, a charity raffle and talks from members of the Emmaus Burnley community.

Usha Restaurant filled with charity curry evening supporters

Emmaus Burnley supports companions by providing them with a stable home and meaningful work for as long as they need it.

Peter Pike, supporter and organiser of the event, said: “It was another great night with a really great meal. The work of Emmaus is a very worthy cause to support as it gives people a home and a chance to rebuild their lives. We had a number of people attending for the first time and we have certainly picked up a few new supporters and hopefully one or two new volunteers too!”

The charity curry evening was also attended by six of the charity's companions – formerly homeless people who are now beneficiaries of the charity.

Andrew Miller, companion at Emmaus Burnley, said: “I enjoyed meeting the people who support us. It was good to see how fundraising is organised externally from the community."

Enjoying a curry evening for a good cause

The charity operates two social enterprises in Burnley and Accrington with all the money raised used to support the community of people who live and work at the charity.

Director, Stephen Buchanan: "The evening was a great opportunity to celebrate the work of Emmaus Burnley and encourage more people to support us as volunteers. I would like to thank all supporters who attended on the night and give special thanks to the people who organised the event – Peter Pike and the team at Usha Restaurant.”

To find out more or support the organisation head to www.emmaus.org.uk/burnley. If you would like to get involved or donate an item, please call 01282 430 860 or visit the charity's Burnley Superstore at Ivy Street, Burnley, BB10 1TD.