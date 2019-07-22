Crowds out in force to support Burnley's Bands in the Park

More than 2,000 music lovers descended on Burnley's Queen's Park for a rocking day of live music at the weekend.



Bands in the Park saw six of the area's most talented bands – The Joe Publix, Dirty Suns, Barry Garlow and The Good For Nothins’, Supernova, Bridle City Lights and Element Zero – put on a superb show for enthusiastic onlookers.

Visitors to the park enjoyed a licensed bar, food stalls, arts and craft stalls and a funfair along with children’s entertainment provided by Krafty Cow tea room.

They had to endure a bit of early afternoon drizzle but it wasn't long before the grey clouds vanished and glorious sunshine became one of the stars of the show.

Bands in the Park returned to its Ormerod Road home in 2017 following a decade-long hiatus and the annual event looks set to remain a permanent highlight on the town's calendar following three sell-out years.

"We've sold out every year and every year it has gotten better," said organiser Madge Nawaz. "This was our third one and it was definitely the best one yet. The bands were incredible and the everybody who came along seemed to enjoy themselves.

"I've been saying it for a few years now; Queen's Park is an outstanding venue - one of the best in Lancashire - and the potential is there to keep growing these events.

"As long as the people of Burnley keep on coming out and supporting them then we'll keep putting them on."