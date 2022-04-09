Youths arrested after throwing stones at police vehicles in Burnley

On Friday evening, 10 youths were taken back to Burnley police station, as part of Operation Feral, which is targeting ongoing disorderly behaviour in and around the town centre through the use of plain clothes and uniformed officers.

The youngsters were held and questioned while their parents were called and asked to pick them up.

Police have pledged to carry on targeting unruly youths in and around Burnley town centre

Four of the youths were spoken to about anti-social behaviour involving the town centre multi-storey car park, while three, who were reported to have been throwing stones at police vehicles near Scott Park, were arrested.