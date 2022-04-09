Youths arrested after throwing stones at police vehicles in Burnley
Burnley police will continue to crack down on anti-social behaviour around the town after three youths were arrested for throwing stones at police vehicles.
On Friday evening, 10 youths were taken back to Burnley police station, as part of Operation Feral, which is targeting ongoing disorderly behaviour in and around the town centre through the use of plain clothes and uniformed officers.
Read More
The youngsters were held and questioned while their parents were called and asked to pick them up.
Four of the youths were spoken to about anti-social behaviour involving the town centre multi-storey car park, while three, who were reported to have been throwing stones at police vehicles near Scott Park, were arrested.
PC Paul Marsden said: "We will continue these operations over the next few months in order to stamp out inappropriate and ASB within the town centre so that Burnley is a safe space for workers and visitors to visit."