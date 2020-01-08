Youth wanted in connection to Colne anti-social behaviour incidents spoken to by police

Police have "spoken to" a youth in connection with a string of anti-social behaviour incidents reported at a new housing development in Colne.

Police posted an appeal on social media yesterday carrying a photograph of a young man they wanted to speak to in relation to the incidents targeting the residents of houses in Knotts Mount.

This included kicking doors, ringing bells and throwing stones at the new properties.

Following the appeal, Colne police have now confirmed the offender in this incident has been identified and spoken to at Colne Police Station with his parents, who were described as "really supportive."

PCSO Ivan Hartley said: "This sort of behaviour can have a massive impact on a person's life as nobody knows what the victim is going through, whether it be bereavement or other family crisis or whether the occupant is elderly.

"How would these youths feel if it was their families that was being targeted?"