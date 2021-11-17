The survey, called Your Voice Matters, aims to understand the experiences of women and girls across the county.

The responses will then be anonymously analysed by UCLan to inform Lancashire’s policing response to violence against women and girls.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: “Recent tragic cases have brought to the forefront of the nation’s attention the extent to which violence against women and girls exists.

Lancashire Police launches Your Voice Matters survey

“Violence against women and girls is unacceptable and I echo the Government’s commitment to tackling the many and varied crimes of violence against women and girls.

“To inform our response to the Government’s Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, I want to understand the thoughts and feelings of women and girls in Lancashire about their

safety.

“I am committed to listening to and acting upon the results of the survey.

"Some of the results may make for uncomfortable reading for us and our partners, but I personally want to ensure we are doing the best we can to keep people safe, support victims and

survivors and make changes where they are needed”.

Although feeling unsafe is not exclusive to women, sexual violence and harassment offences are overwhelmingly committed by males against females.

Mr Rowley added: “We would like to reassure male victims and survivors that we take all reports of crime seriously.

"Anybody who has experienced this type of crime (whether recently or in the past) is encouraged to come forward to report it, safe in the knowledge they will always be treated sensitively

and professionally.”

Det Supt Neil Drummond, head of the public protection unit who Mr Rowley has tasked with developing and delivering the Force’s operational policing response to violence against women

and girls, said: “The voices of women and girls who take part in the survey will make a difference in how we tackle the wide range of crimes committed against them by enabling us

to develop and deliver a victim and survivor centred violence and intimidation against women strategy for Lancashire.”

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden added: "I wholeheartedly support the Chief Constable's approach on this issue. We must listen and understand the

experiences of women and girls here in Lancashire so that we can address local issues in the best possible way.

"My priority is to prevent people from falling victim in the first place and to target offenders with the full force of the law. Violence in any form cannot be tolerated.

"I commission specialist support for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence through Lancashire Victim Services and I would urge anyone affected to contact the service."

The Your Voice Matters survey, which is open to women and girls aged 13 and over, is available now until Friday, December 10. It can be completed by

visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Your_Voice_Matters_2021