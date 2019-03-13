Young IT engineer receives ban after drink driving

A young IT engineer was caught over the drink-drive limit after he drove to his ex-partner's house to give her a lift, a court heard.

Harrison Yerkess blew 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was stopped on King Street, Whalley, by police who had been behind him. The legal limit is 35.

The 21-year-old's solicitor, Mr Ben Leech, told Burnley magistrates Yerkess had "let his heart rule his head."

Mr Leech said the defendant had been out with friends and went to pick up his ex-girlfriend. The solicitor added: "He tried to use chivalry, not properly taking into account the drinks he had had at the pub.

"He drove a short distance to his ex-girlfriend's house, parked across the drive and that's where he was spoken to by the police community support officer. He'd had a few drinks, but didn't think he would be over the limit. He will live with the foolish decision he made."

The solicitor said the defendant, a self -employed IT engineer, set up his own business about 12 months ago and was involved in web design throughout the North West.

Mr Leech added: "He has learned his lesson and will continue to learn from this matter."

Yerkess, of Brighton Terrace, Darwen, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Station Road and Mitton Road, Whalley, on February 24th.

He was fined £300, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for a year.