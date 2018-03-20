Woman hid drugs from police

A 50-year-old woman tried to hide drugs when police raided a house in Burnley, a court heard.

June Rickwood appeared before the town’s magistrates, after the warrant executed at the property on St John’s Road, last October 3rd.

The defendant, of Brush Street, Burnley, admitted possessing heroin.

Her solicitor Daniel Frazer told the hearing there was no suggestion of supply.

He said: “It was a lifestyle she thought she had left behind.”

Rickwood was fined £140 and told to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.