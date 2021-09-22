Witness appeal after Burnley and Arsenal fans clash during football match at Turf Moor

Supporters from both sides clashed at the end of the game at Turf Moor on Saturday (September 18).

The trouble occurred in the David Fishwick Stand, which houses away and home fans.

Detectives said an investigation was ongoing alongside Burnley FC to identify those responsible.

A number of suspects have already been identified and will be spoken to in due course, police added.

PC Dan Fish, of Burnley Police, said: "The disorder witnessed during the match was shocking and not in any way reflective of true football fans.

"This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police or Burnley Football Club."

"We are working closely with our colleagues at Burnley Football Club to identify the individuals responsible. That work is very much progressing."

Trouble erupted at the end of Arsenal's match with Burnley on Saturday, September 18.

Officers are now appealing for mobile phone footage and witnesses following the incident.

He added: "We are aware of footage of the disorder being widely shared on social media.

"We would ask that anybody who has footage which could support our investigation to send it to police."

Anyone with information or footage can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0715 of September 18, 2021.

Alternatively, you can report it online HERE.

