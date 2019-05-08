Wild drink and drugs binge sent Burnley dad 'berserk'

A young dad appeared to throw himself through a window at his mum's Burnley home, after a wild binge on drink and drugs, a court heard.

Sean Fear had been shouting and banging and was believed to have barricaded himself into the property after a barbecue.

He was said to be going "berserk" when police turned up at 10-30pm. They had been called to reports of his conduct, after it was said he had harmed himself by slashing his neck with a broken bottle, was seen to be covered in blood and was alleged to be in possession of a knife.

The town's magistrates' court was told how the 20-year-old was expected to be injured, but went towards officers, ignored warnings to stop and had to be tasered. He was taken to the police station.

The defendant turned up at court in shorts, which didn't go unnoticed by District Judge James Clarke. Fear told him: "I didn't have no dry pants."

His solicitor Trevor Feehily told the hearing Fear had been to a barbecue with his girlfriend and had a couple of glasses of pink gin and a glass of wine.

The solicitor said: "He left the barbecue. It had gone without incident. He recalls having another glass of wine but he tells me when he arrived at his mum's house it is a bit of a blur.

"He recalls knocking on the door, he entered the property, but he doesn't recall anything after that until his arrest. He doesn't think his drink was spiked. He has been diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety and is going to see his GP to see if there are any other health issues there."

Probation officer Elliott Smith told the hearing that as well as the ADHD diagnosis, the defendant had a similar disorder around authority figures. He had been on a wild binge before the offence.

The officer added: "He wants to repair the window, but doesn't particularly have the means at this time."

Fear, of Queensberry Road, Burnley, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, on April 18th.

The defendant was given an eight month community order, with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He must pay £100 compensation, with £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.