West Ham fan hit with football banning order after throwing coin at Burnley supporters

The incident happened during Burnley's game with West Ham on December 30th
A West Ham supporter who hurled a coin towards spectators at Turf Moor was given a football banning order and fined.


Burnley magistrates heard how George Hedges, who had cocaine on him, said he had done it after a personal remark from a Clarets fan, who made reference to his build and size.

Hedges admitted throwing a missile at a spectators' area and possessing three wraps of a Class A controlled drug in the town, last December 30th.

The 34-year-old was given a three-year banning order, which will end on March 18th, 2022.

He was fined £280 for the missile offence and £420 for the cocaine allegation.

Hedges, of Robinson Close, Hornchurch, must also pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.