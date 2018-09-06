Well-known Nelson man damaged barbershop door after being targeted by youths

A well-known "local character" in Nelson smashed glass in a barbershop door when he was having a bad day, a court was told.



Burnley magistrates heard how Alan Lee, who has mental health issues and has been targeted by youths, took out his frustration on the shop on Burnley Road, Brierfield, in a midday attack.

Lee (51) has not been before the courts for three years and had managed to kick his drug addiction.

Miss Charlotte Crane, prosecuting, said the barber was in the shop when he heard a man who was not making sense and made the assumption that he had mental health needs.

The man then kicked the pane of glass in the door and it smashed. Lee was arrested.

Mr Nick Cassidy, defending, said Lee had previously been homeless and addicted to drugs and at that point was a regular visitor before the courts. Since then he had made real efforts and was no longer dependent on drugs or indeed alcohol.

The solicitor said the defendant was well known in Nelson, where he was a local character.

He continued: "Sometimes, he talks to himself and unfortunately, that has resulted in him being a victim in terms of some local youths. "

Mr Cassidy told the court: "This defendant was having a bad day. He had a number of issues in relation to third parties making comments to him. Unfortunately, the complainant got the brunt of the defendant's frustration."

Lee, of Colne Road, Brierfield, admitted criminal damage totalling £100, to the door window, belonging to Emrah Yildiz, on June 10th.

He was given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £100 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge.