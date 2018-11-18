'Welfare concerns' for missing Lancashire man Samuel Morgan

Lancashire Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing man.

Samuel Morgan, 33, was last seen at an address on Nuttall Street, Blackburn at 7am yesterday.

Samuel Morgan

Officers are concerned about Mr Morgan’s welfare.

He is described as white, slim build, 6ft tall, fair complexion, short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and blue waterproof jacket.

He has a white transit van registration LF12XDA with black and red signage saying BSM Joinery.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0330 of Saturday, November 17.