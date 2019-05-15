Waterfoot shooting: Armed police have arrested three men

Three people have been arrested after a man was shot in the leg in Waterfoot town centre yesterday evening.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 5.40pm to Burnley Road East to respond to reports that a man in his 30s had suffered an injury which was thought to be a gunshot wound.

Burnley Road, Waterfoot.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

READ MORE >>> Two East Lancashire men admit trafficking foreigners into the UK





Then, armed officers were deployed to the area and a short time later three people were arrested.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and a 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and cannabis cultivation.

All three remain in police custody.

There is not believed to be a wider threat to the public.

Officers remain in the area and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any further information about what happened.

Det Insp Simon Upton, of Lancashire Police, said: “A man has suffered what we believe is a gunshot wound and we are taking this extremely seriously. Our investigation in its early stages but three people have now been arrested.

READ MORE >>> Man and woman arrested at Nelson house on suspicion of drug dealing





“At this point we don’t believe there to be any wider threat, however officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community.

“We are now asking anybody with information that can help with our enquiries to get in touch as soon as possible. Maybe you were in the area and saw all or part of the incident, or something that seemed suspicious. Whatever information you have we would ask you to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1125 of May 14th. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Burnley Road East was closed while enquiries were carried out but has since been re-opened.