Officers were searching for a blue Ford Fiesta which was believed to be using false registration plates at around 8.30pm on July 31.

The Fiesta – which was registered to wanted defendant Kieran Philibin – was spotted by officers in Princess Way, Burnley, and followed onto Active Way.

Philibin failed to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued, with the 36-year-old jumping a red light and travelling the wrong way around a roundabout.

Footage shows the moment a wanted man drove the wrong way on the M65 during a police pursuit (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He then drove the wrong way down the dual carriageway section of Princess Way heading towards Junction 11 of the M65.

The Fiesta travelled at speed for around 1.5 miles, before coming to a stop.

Philibin and his front seat passenger then fled the scene.

Kieran Philibin was sentenced to 16 months in prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The front seat passenger was detained a short distance away from the car and Philibin was arrested after being found hiding nearby.

Philibin, 36, of Samuel Street, Stockport, was charged and convicted of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and drug-driving.

He appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this month and was sentenced to 16 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 5 years and 8 months. He must take an extended re-test.

PC Anthony Beckett, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: “This was an appalling piece of driving committed by a man who was actively trying to evade arrest.

"As shown in the footage there were many motorists on the M65 that day who will have been shocked and terrified by Philibin’s reckless and selfish actions, which could have easily resulted in somebody being seriously injured or killed.

