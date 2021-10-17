Wanted man found at Burnley address due in court to face accusations of wounding, criminal damage and public order offences
A man wanted on prison recall, who was arrested in Burnley on Friday afternoon, is due to appear in court tomorrow morning.
Joel Ludlam also faces one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, two counts of criminal damage and a public order offence.
A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham police said: "I can confirm that officers located Ludlam at an address in Burnley.
"He did not hand himself in as some are claiming."