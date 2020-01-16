Waddington drink driver discovered in crashed car by local farmer

A 55-year-old man, found sitting in the driver’s seat of a crashed car, said he had not been at the wheel, a court heard.

Stuart Halstead had the car keys on him when police went to his home after the 11-30pm collision in Waddington. He had been discovered in the vehicle by a local farmer, who helped to move it and called the police.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) told Burnley magistrates: "Police called to speak to the defendant at home, shortly after midnight. He was asleep on the sofa, in possession of the car keys.”

She said the defendant cooperated with officers and gave a police station breath test, showing 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Mann added: "He explained his friend had been driving at the time of the accident, but had run off. It was the defendant that remained in the vehicle. He said at no point he had driven the vehicle, but obviously he was in the driver’s seat and he did have the keys.”

Halstead, of The Square, Waddington, admitted being in charge of a vehicle on West Bradford Road, Waddington, with excess alcohol, last June 28th. He will be sentenced on February 25th.