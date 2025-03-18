A Burnley man has been jailed after he tried to attack a man with a shovel in the town.

Just after 10-15am on August 2nd last year Aaron Hanson tried to attack a man with a shovel in Lyndhurst Street, Burnley.

Hanson unintentionally dropped the shovel and so instead put his victim in a guillotine headlock and attempted to choke him while kneeling on him.

Fearing for his life, Hanson’s victim shouted: “Help, he is going to kill me.” Hanson then kicked and stamped on his head.

Hanson went into a shop to try and retrieve the shovel which had been handed into member of staff there, but when told the police had been called he punched his victim again to the face before fleeing the scene.

Following enquires, our officers went to Hanson’s house to arrest him and found a samurai sword hidden behind the door.

Hanson (21) of Roughlee Crescent, Burnley, was later charged with Section 18 GBH with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of an offensive weapon in private.

He pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this year. Last Thursday he returned to the same court where he was jailed for four years and five months.

DC Charla Devereux, of Burnley CID, said: “This was an appalling assault committed against a wholly innocent victim in broad daylight. It was witnessed by several members of the public who were understandably shocked and concerned by what they had seen.

“Hanson not only took a weapon to the scene and attempted to use it, but he also then attempted to cause real harm to his victim by firstly choking him to the extent that he feared for his life and then kicking and stamping on his head while he was on the floor.

"Hanson is clearly a violent individual who poses a danger to the public and I welcome the sentence handed down to him by the court.”