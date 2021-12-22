Video: Shocking footage shows full extent of fire ravaged Burnley cannabis farm police believe is linked to organised crime

The video, taken at the empty shop premises in Colne Road, shows the scene where around 1,000 cannabis plants were found.

Police have launched a major investigation after the 'substantial' cannabis farm was uncovere when the property went up in flames.

Fire crews from Burnley and Nelson had to force entry into the shop just before 7am this morning before they could tackle the blaze.

Sgt Victoria Bramley at the scene of the cannabis farm fire this morning

Police officers arrived on the scene and once inside the premises it was clear it was being used for a massive illegal operation set up after the electricity supply to the property was bypassed.

Sgt Victoria Bramley said: "It’s incredibly lucky that nobody was seriously injured or killed as the property was linked to a number of others.

"We know cannabis and its legalisation is a contentious issue, but cannabis farms on this scale are usually linked to organised crime, child exploitation and modern slavery - to name a few."

No arrests have been made at this stage but investigations are ongoing.

The electricity supply had been dangerously bypassed at the fire hit premises