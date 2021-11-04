VIDEO: Burnley death scene still cordoned off as post-mortem set to take place
A post-mortem examination was set to take place today to discover the cause of death of a man who was found in Burnley yesterday morning.
Emergency services were called to a footpath off Accrington Road, near to the Griffin estate, yesterday around 7am after reports that the body of a man had been discovered.
Police officers were still stationed at the scene this morning (Thursday) where a police tape continues to surrounds the area.
Police confirmed the death was being treated and unexplained and appealed for the public's help.
A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7-20am on Wednesday following the discovery of a man’s body, on a path close to Milbrook Close, off Accrington Road in Burnley. The area is used as a shortcut from the estate to the main road.
"The man has not yet been formally identified and his death is currently being treated as unexplained."
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 0207 of November 3rd.