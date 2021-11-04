VIDEO: Burnley death scene still cordoned off as post-mortem set to take place

Emergency services were called to a footpath off Accrington Road, near to the Griffin estate, yesterday around 7am after reports that the body of a man had been discovered.

Police officers were still stationed at the scene this morning (Thursday) where a police tape continues to surrounds the area.

Police confirmed the death was being treated and unexplained and appealed for the public's help.

A police officer at the scene off Accrington Road this morning

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 7-20am on Wednesday following the discovery of a man’s body, on a path close to Milbrook Close, off Accrington Road in Burnley. The area is used as a shortcut from the estate to the main road.

"The man has not yet been formally identified and his death is currently being treated as unexplained."