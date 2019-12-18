"Very drunk" Burnley sofa-surfer arrested after stumbling in front of traffic, swearing, and shouting at kids

A sofa surfer, “very drunk” in the afternoon, stumbled into the path of a police car, used foul language, and shouted at children in the street, a court heard.

David Johnson was abusive to police when he was arrested and cautioned. The 35-year-old, who is on benefits, ended up before Burnley magistrates after the trouble on Harry Potts Way in the town on November 30th.

Prosecutors told the hearing police had received a number of calls from members of the public, reporting an extremely drunk man in the Brunshaw area of the town near Turf Moor.

He was shouting at children, talking to himself, and could barely walk. Officers arrived and found Johnson walking into the road without looking. Cars had to swerve and brake to avoid him and he was shouting and gesticulating towards vehicles.

The prosecutor continued: "Officers spoke to the defendant, who stumbled into the path of their vehicle. His eyes were glazed, his speech was affected, and he was very drunk.”

Johnson was asked for his name and details and to abstain from using foul language but continued to shout and swear in the sight and hearing of members of the public. He was given several warnings about his conduct and was arrested shortly afterwards.

The defendant, from Burnley but of no fixed address, admitted being drunk and disorderly. Johnson, who has six offences on his record, was not represented by a solicitor. He told the Bench: "I just apologise for my behaviour.” He was fined £120, with a £32 victim surcharge and £38 costs.