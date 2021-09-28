Vehicle seized in Slaidburn in rural crime clampdown
Ribble Valley Police have seized a "suspicious" vehicle as part of an operation targeting rural crime.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:35 am
Updated
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 9:38 am
Officers from the Rural Taskforce and Response Teams yesterday evening (Monday) attended reports of a suspicious van parked in the village of Slaidburn.
A police spokesman said: "It is suspected the vehicle was used to commit crime earlier this week in the Ribble Valley area. Police have seized the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing."