Vandals smash nearly every bus shelter between Padiham and Burnley
Mindless vandals have smashed almost every bus shelter on the route from Padiham to Burnley in the early hours of this morning.
Monday, 9th August 2021, 10:57 am
Police said the culprits had caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and also rendered these shelters useless for those that need to use them.
Smashed glass has been showered all over the street as a result of the vandalism.
PC Chris McKee said: "If you have any CCTV or you witnessed this crime being committed then please contact me directly on 07811849898 or [email protected]"