Vandalism of trees reported at Barnoldswick community orchard
They are asking for anyone who may have seen someone behaving suspiciously in the area between 6-30am and 7am on Tuesday – or anyone who may have phone or doorbell images – to contact Pendle Council on 01282 788090.
The Barnoldswick Town Council Community Orchard had been planted only six months ago but passers this morning were greeted by a scene of utter devastation.
Coun. Chris Church said: “This must be a planned and deliberate attack for someone to damage so many trees. We are hoping someone can come forward and help us to find the culprits.”
Pendle Council staff have removed eight trees too broken to save, and have bandaged those that may survive the vandalism.
The orchard is at the north end of Victory Park, close to the football club.